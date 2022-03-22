LOCAL PREMIERE: Dave Chappelle documentary will screen in Yellow Springs

Bognar and Reichert also provide an array of insightful interviews with Yellow Springs business owners commenting on the economic landscape such as Karyn Current of Current Cuisine and Dino Pallotta of Dino’s Cappuccinos. And in a definite sign of the times, the duo is able to generate drama from a Zoom meeting as pavilion owners Steve and Stacey Wirrig fight on Chappelle’s behalf for a temporary usage variance during a Zoning Board session overseen by Miami Township Inspector Richard Zopf.

Tickets are available online for the following screenings: Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/294736794687.

Attendees must show a COVID vaccination card or negative COVID test (within 48 hours of the event) with a valid photo ID. Box office will open at 5 p.m. for vaccine and ID checks. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. The Little Art website reminds attendees Yellow Springs residents and Friends of Little Art will be given special consideration for tickets.

For more information, visit littleart.com. The Little Art Theatre is located at 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs.