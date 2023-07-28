Lemonade Day: Where to find a stand Saturday in Dayton region

Saturday, July 29 is Lemonade Day in the Miami Valley and it’s the perfect way to beat the heat!

“Lemonade Day is an experiential, educational program for elementary and middle school age children that introduces them to entrepreneurship and provides them with the opportunity to run a real business and make their own money,” a press release from River Valley Credit Union, the presenting organization, said.

The national average profit per stand last year was $224, however it’s common to make between $300 and $500 and sometimes well over $1,000.

Here is a list of stands that are registered in the Dayton region:

Lofino Park in Beavercreek

3913 Winthrop Drive in Beavercreek

2047 Parkhill Drive in Dayton

3974 Salem Ave. in Dayton

1344 Ridgeview Ave. in Dayton

9697 Crooked Creek Drive in Dayton

1105 W. Third St. in Dayton

6733 N. Springboro Pike in Dayton

Southern Hills Park in Kettering

1545 Sacramento Drive in Kettering

3150 Atherton Road in Kettering

2033 Willowgrove Ave. in Kettering

4200 S. Co. Road 25A in Tipp City

Those who have registered received free educational materials with lessons on setting goals, budgeting, finding investors, marketing and creating a business plan for their stand.

Saturday July, 29 has been declared the official Lemonade Day in the cities of Centerville, Dayton, Kettering, Middletown and Springboro.

For more information, visit www.lemonadeday.org/miami-valley.