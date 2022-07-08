BreakingNews
Coroner IDs teenager killed in Fairfield Twp. crash
journal-news logo
X

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken tests new sandwich in Dayton area

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is testing a new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich at 13 restaurant locations in the Dayton area.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is testing a new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich at 13 restaurant locations in the Dayton area.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
35 minutes ago

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is testing a new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich at 13 restaurant locations in the Dayton area for a limited time.

The new sandwich features a four-ounce, hand-battered chicken filet marinated in a special blend of seasonings and tossed in the same fan-favorite sauce from Lee’s Spicy Bourbon Dippers. It’s then served on a warm brioche bun.

Combined ShapeCaption
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is testing its new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich at 13 restaurant locations in the Dayton area.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is testing its new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich at 13 restaurant locations in the Dayton area.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is testing its new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich at 13 restaurant locations in the Dayton area.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is also testing the new sandwich in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“This sauce was born out of a local franchisee’s knowledge of flavor pairings that would well-serve Lee’s fans in the area and gain new ones,” Lee’s CEO Ryan Weaver said. “The new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich combines our best-in-class Chicken Sandwich with our tangy bourbon barbeque sauce. We think our Lee’s fans in Dayton and Rock Hill are going to love this new sandwich.”

Weaver says the kick of this sandwich makes it a perfect summer meal to pair with soft drinks or Lee’s house-made tea.

ExploreBest places to get fried chicken in the Dayton area

“Lee’s innovative operators know how to take menu items that are favorites and deliver on the brand promise to serve options for our guests that are so good they become ‘famous,’” Weaver said.

The new Spicy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich is available at several Dayton area restaurant locations including Dayton, Miamisburg, Trotwood, Huber Heights, Kettering, Xenia, Englewood, Brookville and Franklin.

For more information, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com.

In Other News
1
WORTH THE DRIVE: Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in Logan County offers day to...
2
Psychedelic Furs, coming to the Rose, tours on first album in 29 years
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Have fun in the sun at Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville
4
Dave Chappelle adds comedy show at Wirrig Pavilion next week
5
Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping third bonus flavor of summer

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top