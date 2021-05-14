Kings Island ready for regular season opening day on Saturday

Orion’s first drop is 300 feet, which is 25 feet taller than the top viewing platform of the park’s Eiffel Tower. The coaster reaches speeds of up to 91 mph on the 5,321 track. Showalter said park officials expect Orion to give its millionth ride and possibly its two millionth ride this summer on fully loaded trains.

In 2020, readers of the national 10Best.com (USA Today) poll named Orion the “Best New Amusement Park Attraction.”

While Orion remains the newest coaster at Kings Island, The Racer, one of the park’s original coasters was retracked during the off-season. Between seasons, more than 500 feet of the old and mostly original track was replaced on the 48-year-old coaster. Showalter said the new section of track will provide more air time and quicker speeds this year.

When The Racer opened, it was the tallest, fastest and longest racing coaster in the world. The coaster has given more than 106 million rides since it opened in 1972.

As the state protocols begin to be lifted, Kings Island has put together an extensive opening plan to help keep guests safe and having fun during their visit, Showalter said. He said the park has made some changes since the 2020 season, including: