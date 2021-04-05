Just peachy! It’s time to reserve your summer tour order for the epic Peach Truck from Nashville

Here’s some juicy news – it’s time to reserve your order from The Peach Truck.
Nashville’s Peach Truck is gearing up for its summer tour with regional stops in the Dayton, Springfield, Middletown and Hamilton area beginning June 20.
The popular truck from Nashville takes the food truck idea and puts a healthy, Southern twist on it — offering fresh, juicy peaches from Georgia in our region. The truck will visit parts of Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.
The Peach Truck idea came about when founder Stephen Rose moved to Nashville in 2010 and discovered no one sold fresh, flavorful peaches like the kind he’d grown up eating in Georgia. Two years later, he and his wife, Jessica, made a trip back to Rose’s hometown farm and started selling peaches out of the back of a ’64 Jeep truck.
The truck will make stops in several local cities, including Kettering, Hamilton, Middletown, Beavercreek, Xenia, Huber Heights, Troy and Springfield.
Peach aficionados must select a time to pick up your peaches from one of these locations. You can do so by visiting The Peach Truck’s website. You can choose between The Special, two 25-pound boxes of peaches and two bags of pecans, for $100, one 25-pound box of peaches for $45 or a 10-ounce bag of pecans for $11.
If you’d rather avoid the crowds altogether, you can also have a box (or two) of these famous peaches shipped right to your home. Browse through a number of home delivery options on The Peach Truck’s website.
Pick up locations will be held at numerous sites across the area.
🍑 Be Hope Church
1850 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
June 22, noon – 1:30 p.m.
July 20, noon – 1:30 p.m.
🍑 The Mall at Fairfield Commons
2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
June 19, 3-4:30 p.m. and 4:30- 5:30 p.m.
July 17, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
🍑 Presidential Banquet Center
4548 Presidential Way, Dayton
June 19, noon – 1:30 p.m.
July 17, noon – 1:30 p.m.
🍑 Rural King
1900 Progress Dr., Xenia
June 22, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
July 20, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
🍑 Church of Incarnation
55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville
June 19, 8-9 a.m.
June 19, 9 – 10 a.m.
July 17, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
🍑 Rural King
7611 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights
June 22, noon – 2 p.m.
July 20, noon – 2 p.m.
🍑 Dayton Mall
2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. Dayton
June 20, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
July 18, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
🍑 Meadow View Growers
755 N. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle
June 22, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
July 20, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
🍑 Menards
75 Weller Dr., Tipp City
June 23, 4 – 5:30 p.m.
July 21, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
🍑 Rural King
1476 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield
June 22, 4 - 5:30 p.m.
July 20, 4 - 5:30 p.m.
🍑 Performing Arts Academy
4400 Lewis St., Middletown
June 20, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
June 20, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
July 18, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
🍑 Cincinnati Premium Outlets
400 Premium Outlets Dr., Monroe
June 20, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
July 18, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
🍑 Woodcraft Furniture
1065 Reading Rd., Mason
June 18, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
June 18, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
July 12, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
July 16, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.
🍑 Menards
3787 Montgomery Rd., Loveland
June 20, noon – 1:30 p.m.
July 18, noon – 1:30 p.m.
🍑 Menards
2865 Princeton Rd., Hamilton
June 20, noon – 1:30 p.m.
July 18, noon – 1:30 p.m.
🍑 Rural King
1416 Hamilton Richmond Rd., Hamilton
June 20, 8:30 – 10 a.m.
July 18, 8:30 – 10 a.m.