Judge upholds statewide alcohol sales curfew for now

The bar and restaurant owners who joined the lawsuit “genuinely believe their businesses may cease to exist” if the curfew is allowed to stay in place, given the precarious position that the pandemic has forced upon bars and restaurants statewide, the lawsuit said.

But in a strongly worded response from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on behalf of DeWine and the Ohio Liquor Commission, state attorneys said the lawsuit is based on “simply partisan, personal opposition to the steps the state of Ohio has taken to protect its citizens from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The bottom line, the state’s attorneys said, is that “there is an ongoing pandemic causing death over the entire planet, and the dangers have become more pronounced over the course of the past few weeks. ... This crisis is real. It is deadly. And because of people who place their own financial gain above the lives of their brethren, it is getting worse.”

The case schedule suggests the lawsuit will stretch into at least August of 2021.