‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 34, Dayton native keeps winning streak alive

Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning “Jeopardy” champion.
Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning “Jeopardy” champion.

What to Know
By , Dayton
13 hours ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider, the third longest-running contestant in “Jeopardy!” history, kept her streak alive Jan. 17 earning a 34-day total of $1,148,600.

“She’s been doing an awful lot of winning around here,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset.

In the interview segment, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate reflected on her love of sports, particularly noting a few major sporting events she attended in-person.

“I went to the Atlanta Olympics, a day at the U.S. Open, which I think is maybe the best value in a live sporting event with a Grounds Pass there, but I think my best experience was a World Cup qualifying game with the U.S. and Mexico, the very first Dos a Cero game,” she said. “It was intense. People were standing up the whole game and just so into it and it was really a lot of fun.”

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 33, Dayton native becomes third longest-running contestant

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Schneider led with a whopping $26,800, a $19,000 lead over her nearest competitor.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of Scientific Names: “The 1905 paper that gave this its name also referred to it as ‘Dynamosaurus Imperiosus.’” Schneider correctly answered Tyrannosaurus Rex. She wagered $10,000, raising her total to $36,800 for the episode.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

