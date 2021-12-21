‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: Dayton native continues reign on Day 14

Dayton native Amy Schneider returned to “Jeopardy” Dec. 20 and continued her winning streak. She has a 14-day total of $571,200.
“Amy Schneider, one of the best Final Jeopardy players I have ever seen on this stage,” noted host Ken Jennings. “Remarkable.”
During the interview segment, she revealed she has a tattoo of the fictional character Ozma of Oz, who wasn’t in L. Frank Baum’s original book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” but was featured in the sequels.
“Her story was that she was heir to the throne, was kidnapped as an infant, and then enchanted by an evil sorceress and raised as a boy,” she said. “At the end of the first sequel, the enchantment is lifted, and she’s revealed to be the beautiful princess that she was all along. And I felt that was my story as well.”
Schneider is the fourth highest-earning champion in regular-season play.
She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
