BreakingNews
‘American Pickers’ seeking Ohio places to film show
X
Dark Mode Toggle

It’s National Chili Day: How restaurants across Dayton region are celebrating

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
54 minutes ago

Today is National Chili Day!

Whether you like it in a bowl, on your hot dog or on top of spaghetti, here are two restaurants in the Dayton area that are celebrating by giving back to the community and customers.

💛Gold Star

Gold Star is kicking off National Chili Day by partnering with Freestore Foodbank. According to a press release, the two organizations are crowning 13 “Flavor Makers,” a node to Gold Star’s famous chili recipe made with 13 secret spices.

“Gold Star will celebrate these 13 individuals who are making a difference in our community — and who are adding to the ‘flavor’ of our city by raising money in their honor for a cause dear to us all — the Freestore Foodbank.”

Starting Thursday, Feb. 23 through Tuesday, March 7 a portion of all chili-items sales across all Gold Star locations will go to the foodbank. This includes 3-,4- and 5-ways, coneys, chili burger, gorito, chili salad, chili cheese fries, loaded chili cheese fries and all vegetarian chili options.

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON:The tastiest bowls of chili in town for National Chili Day

Freestore Foodbank is the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana, supporting 613 community partners in 20 counties, the release said.

The closest Gold Star locations to the Dayton area are in Germantown, Franklin, Middletown, Lebanon and Liberty Township.

For more information, visit www.goldstarchili.com/national-chili-day.

💙Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is kicking off National Chili Day with a sweepstakes.

Chili lovers have until Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11:59 p.m. to enter for a chance to win various prizes:

  • 10 first place winners will receive a Skyline Chili Neon Clock and a $100 gift card
  • 50 second place winners will receive a Skyline Chili Blanket, Cincy Shirts T-Shirt and a $25 gift card
  • 100 third place winners will receive a $10 gift card

Skyline Chili has several restaurants in the Dayton area including Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Kettering, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Moraine and Xenia.

For more information, visit www.skylinechili.com/nationalchiliday2023.

In Other News
1
Dorothy Lane Market honored as outstanding independent grocer
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Dinosaurs take over Louisville Mega Cavern
3
New Germantown restaurant serves classic dishes
4
Bronson Arroyo, retired Reds pitcher, rocks out with new album
5
Middletown native to open Dragon Arena in former downtown Dayton...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top