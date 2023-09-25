Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza is back at Donatos

As sweet and spicy pairings are up nearly 40 percent compared to last year, Donatos is bringing back its Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza for a limited time.

“We are excited to bring back the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza for our customers who cannot get enough of its bold and flavorful combination,” said Jodie Conrad, the chief marketing officer at Donatos in a press release. “Guests have requested that we bring this pizza back when we first introduced the new premium offering earlier this year, and we have delivered!”

According to market research from Datassential and the “TODAY Show,” sweet and spicy pairings on menus are up 38 percent from last year. Hot honey is projected to outpace nearly all other culinary and beverage flavors by 2027, the press release said.

Donatos’ limited-time pizza is loaded with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese, crushed red peppers and a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey.

“This unique creation brings a bit of heat and balances it with the irresistible sweetness of honey, creating an unforgettable pizza experience that has garnered a dedicated following,” the release said.

The Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza is available until October 29.

When ordering online, customers can receive a $3 discount on a large Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza by using the promo code “HOT.” Donatos also has Hot Honey Wings at this time.

Donatos was founded in 1963. The pizza chain has over 460 locations across 28 states, including 177 traditional Donatos restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Oklahoma.

For more information, visit www.donatos.com.