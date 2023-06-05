BreakingNews
Warren County road to close for eight weeks
X

Graeter’s releases hot honey ice cream

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By
3 hours ago

Graeter’s Ice Cream is continuing its introduction of bonus flavors with Hot Honey Crunch now available in Dayton-area scoop shops and online.

Hot Honey Crunch is made with crunchy honeycomb and sweet icing pieces combined with a little heat, accordin to a press release.

This flavor is part of the ice cream shop’s five new bonus flavors released this year. In May, Graeter’s Ice Cream released Dough’licious, a caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough and brownie pieces.

ExploreGraeter’s Ice Cream releases first bonus flavor of the year

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once the flavor is gone it is retired for the year,” the release said.

Graeter’s Ice Cream started in Cincinnati in 1870 when Louis Charles Graeter began selling ice cream out of two carts. The company now has 18 Cincinnati area locations. There are three locations in the Dayton area: 2330-A N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 2 N. Main St. in Centerville, and 2412 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood.

For more information about Graeter’s Ice Cream, visit www.graeters.com.

ExploreChefs collaborate for special dinner at downtown Dayton restaurant

In Other News
1
KISS will kick off final leg of farewell tour in Cincinnati
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Paddle and play along Indianapolis’ White River
3
ICE CREAM GUIDE: Where to cool off with a cold treat in the Dayton area
4
PRIDE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Pride across Dayton region this June
5
How to kick off summer and stay cool this Memorial Day weekend

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top