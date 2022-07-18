BreakingNews
Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber favored to win MLB Home Run Derby tonight
journal-news logo
X

Graeter’s Ice Cream scooping fourth bonus flavor of the summer

Graeter's is offering its fourth bonus flavor of the summer. Candy Bar Chip is a combination of rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Graeter's is offering its fourth bonus flavor of the summer. Candy Bar Chip is a combination of rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
2 hours ago

Graeter’s Ice Cream has announced its second to last bonus flavor of the summer.

Candy Bar Chip is described as a combination of rich peanut nougat ice cream with candied peanuts and milk chocolate chips.

The bonus flavor is the fourth of five limited edition flavors of the summer. The first limited edition flavor, Strawberry Cheesecake, was released in May, followed by Frozen Hot Chocolate in early June and Churro in late June.

ExploreYellow Springs chef now co-owner of popular farm-to-table restaurant

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.

Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.

In Other News
1
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day Sunday with $1.52 cones at Graeters
2
Saluting Dayton’s 2021-22 Theater Season
3
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken tests new sandwich in Dayton area
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in Logan County offers day to...
5
Psychedelic Furs, coming to the Rose, tours on first album in 29 years

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top