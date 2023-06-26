BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 severely injured in Middletown car crash, police say
X

Graeter’s Ice Cream releases third bonus flavor with ‘secret menu item’

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By
43 minutes ago

Graeter’s Ice Cream is continuing its introduction of bonus flavors with Lemon Meringue Pie now available in Dayton-area scoop shops and online.

Lemon Meringue Pie is a lemon marshmallow ice cream made with tart lemon candies and crunchy pie crust pieces, according to a press release.

This flavor is part of the ice cream shop’s five new bonus flavors released this year. In May, Graeter’s Ice Cream released Dough’licious, a caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough and brownie pieces. In June, the ice cream shop released Hot Honey Crunch made with crunchy honeycomb and sweet icing pieces combined with a little heat.

ExploreThe Peach Truck is back! Where you’ll find it in the Dayton region

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once the flavor is gone it is retired for the year,” the release said.

With the third bonus flavor release, Graeter’s Ice Cream has introduced a “secret menu item.” The Lemon Meringue Pie Sundae is “an extremely limited time sundae with white bundt cake, strawberry topping, Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream and marshmallow topping,” the release said.

Graeter’s Ice Cream started in Cincinnati in 1870 when Louis Charles Graeter began selling ice cream out of two carts. The company now has 18 Cincinnati area locations. There are three locations in the Dayton area: 2330-A N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 2 N. Main St. in Centerville, and 2412 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood.

For more information about Graeter’s Ice Cream, visit www.graeters.com.

ExploreBest of Dayton: Categories with the most nominees after Week 1
In Other News
1
The Peach Truck is back! Where you’ll find it in the Dayton region
2
Tickets on sale Monday for Dave Chappelle summer shows
3
Dayton area bakeries make Taylor Swift-inspired treats ahead of concert
4
9 summer festivals happening this weekend across Dayton region
5
WORTH THE DRIVE: Explore wildlife, wilderness at Cincinnati Nature...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top