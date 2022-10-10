Graeter’s Ice Cream celebrates Cincinnati Zoo hippo with online-only flavor

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating the birth of the Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo, Fritz, with the limited return of Chunky Chunky Hippo.
Chunky Chunky Hippo has a toffee ice cream base with salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles, Graeter’s said in a press release. The flavor is available for nationwide shipping, while supplies last.
“This chunky flavor is a fan favorite for adults and peanut-loving children alike,” Graeter’s said.
According to Graeter’s, a portion of the proceeds will support the Cincinnati Zoo.
Fritz, Fiona’s younger brother, was born on August 3.
The Cincinnati Zoo posted on Twitter Oct. 8 that Fritz now weighs 251 pounds.
Fritz weighs 251 pounds now! pic.twitter.com/gDRj5MaHo4— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) October 8, 2022
For more information about Graeter’s or to order the online-only flavor, visit www.graeters.com.
