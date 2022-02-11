Girl Scout Cookie and wine pairing planned at local vineyard

Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, located at 152 State Rt. 726 N Eaton, is hosting a Girl Scout Cookies & Wine Pairing event on Sat., Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The event costs $20 per person and includes the pairing, plus a box of cookies to take home.

“We thought it would be a fun experience to pair Olde Schoolhouse wines with some of our favorite Girl Scout cookies,” said Angela Zdobinski, owner at Olde Schoolhouse. “Wine tastings are a fun way to try different wines that you may not normally buy. Adding Girl Scout cookies are just an added bonus, plus we get to help support a Girl Scout Troop as well.”