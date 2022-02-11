Girl Scout Cookie and wine pairing planned at local vineyard

It might not be milk and cookies, but it might just be better.
Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, located at 152 State Rt. 726 N Eaton, is hosting a Girl Scout Cookies & Wine Pairing event on Sat., Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. The event costs $20 per person and includes the pairing, plus a box of cookies to take home.
“We thought it would be a fun experience to pair Olde Schoolhouse wines with some of our favorite Girl Scout cookies,” said Angela Zdobinski, owner at Olde Schoolhouse. “Wine tastings are a fun way to try different wines that you may not normally buy. Adding Girl Scout cookies are just an added bonus, plus we get to help support a Girl Scout Troop as well.”
Anyone interested can call the vineyard at 937-472-9463 to register or visit the winery in-person to register.
The Eaton winery is Preble County’s first winery, and is located in an original 1890s, one-room brick schoolhouse. Situated on two acres of vineyard property, the winery features more than 20 wines available for tasting.
You must be 21 or older to participate in the event. Reservations close on Feb. 24.
