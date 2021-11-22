Former Ohio governor to flip switch this week at Clifton Mill holiday display

Caption Anthony Satariano, the owner of Clifton Mill, puts lights on a miniature Clifton Mill Monday as he and his crew work to get the mill's award winning holiday display finished. Satariano has been decoarting the mill for the holidays for 32 years and the display has grown to include over 4 million lights. The holiday display goes from Nov. 27 to Dec. 30. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“Absolutely floored ABC picked us to be featured on their show. Even more gratifying we took home the heavyweight champion trophy. Still on cloud nine after three years,” said Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill.

As always, the covered bridge synchronized lights and music show, occurring hourly each night, returns for 2021. Fans can also get excited for a new addition, the “Magical, Musical Forest of Trees.”

“Also, over 30 years ago, the owners began work on a miniature village with mini versions of some of Clifton’s historic buildings built by an artisan in Pennsylvania,” stated a release from Clifton Mill. “There have been new additions each year by a variety of artists. Today, it is a sight to behold with street after miniature street of scaled down homes and businesses, a tiny Fire Dept. putting out a “house fire,” an outdoor train, a 1950s drive-in theatre, a County Fair and much more.”

Snacks including hot chocolate, hot dogs and beverages are also available to guests for purchase.

For more information, visit www.cliftonmill.com.