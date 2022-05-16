First bonus flavor of summer now available at Graeter’s Ice Cream

“Each Bonus Flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year,” Graeter’s Ice Cream said.

Guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app or the Graeter’s online store.

Strawberry Cheesecake is available in all Graeter’s Ice Cream locations throughout Ohio, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Kentucky.