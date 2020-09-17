Dayton funk pioneers honored with historical marker

Explore 8 Dayton acts you should give a funk about

Unveiling celebrations have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

The historical marker program “allows local communities to identify, honor and commemorate the important people, places and events that have contributed to their past and formed part of the fabric of Ohio,” said Burt Logan, executive director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection, in a virtual unveiling.

Dayton’s funk legacy has been honored with an Ohio historical marker. The former site of Troutman Sound Labs, the Salem Avenue recording studio where music pioneer Roger Troutman and his family produced music, is the site of one of this year’s honors. LISA POWELL / STAFF

A school assignment for two Bowling Green State University students, Jacqueline Hudson and Kari Boroff, led to the marker. The pair applied to the historical marker program to acknowledge the family’s musical contributions to Dayton.

A quote from Roger Troutman, “…this is the area that supported, which made us…” is the first line of historical information on the marker at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Catalpa Drive in the Dayton View Triangle neighborhood.

As a 13-year-old, Troutman was a budding musician who set up gigs at sock hops and community functions. He became a multi-instrumentalist singer and arranger for Zapp and was known for his versatility using a vocoder “talk box” to create computerized vocals.

He is credited with helping put “Dayton Funk” on the map with hits that include “I Want to Be Your Man” and “Computer Love.” In 1996, he collaborated with Dr. Dre on Tupac Shakur’s Grammy-nominated song “California Love.”

At age 47, Troutman was fatally shot by his brother Larry Troutman during a 1999 murder-suicide.

The studio was razed in 2004. A decade later a sound sculpture honoring the funk music legend was placed on the site. The new historical marker has been placed next to the sculpture.