Dayton-area distilleries place at national competition for spirits, whiskey

Here's a sneak peek inside the Dayton Barrel Works Artisan Distillery, located at 324 E. Second St. in downtown Dayton.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 57 minutes ago

Several Dayton-area distilleries placed at a national competition highlighting the top spirits and whiskey distilleries in the U.S.

Dayton Barrel Works (DBW), Hall Brothers Distillery and Stillwrights Distillery placed in the competition.

Dayton Barrel Works, located at 318 E. Second Street in Dayton, was ranked as one of the top five whiskey distilleries in the competition.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

DBW, located at 318 E. Second Street in Dayton, was ranked as one of the top five whiskey distilleries in the competition.

The distillery also won three gold medals for their Altschul’s Corn Whiskey, Miami Valley Rye Whiskey and Gypsy Queen.

ExploreDayton distillery to release one of the oldest whiskeys since prohibition

As of June 15 at noon, the cocktail bar at Dayton Barrel Works is closed for facility improvements over the next couple of weeks, according to a post on the distillery’s Facebook page. In the meantime, customers can go next door to The Dayton Beer Company for their favorite DBW products.

Hall Brothers Distillery, located at 3757 Inpark Circle in Dayton, was ranked as one of the top five spirits distilleries in the competition. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Hall Brothers Distillery was ranked as one of the top five spirits distilleries in the competition.

The distillery, located at 3757 Inpark Circle in Dayton, won a gold medal for their Two Stick Sour Mash MoonShine, a silver medal for their 2020 Lemonade Vodka, a bronze medal for their Orange 88 Vodka and a silver medal for their Crazy Ivan Black Russian.

Hall Brothers Distillery has been open since June 2020.

The Stillwrights brand was bought in June 2021 by Cincinnati Distilling Company after the Fairborn-based distiller announced its permanent closure in May 2021. File photo by Lisa Powell

The Stillwrights brand was bought in June 2021 by Cincinnati Distilling Company after the Fairborn-based distiller announced its permanent closure in May 2021. File photo by Lisa Powell

The Stillwrights brand was bought in June 2021 by Cincinnati Distilling Company after the Fairborn-based distiller announced its permanent closure in May 2021. File photo by Lisa Powell

Stillwrights Distillery won a silver medal for their Apple Pie Moonshine and a bronze medal for their Spiced Rum.

The Stillwrights brand was bought in June 2021 by Cincinnati Distilling Company after the Fairborn-based distiller announced its permanent closure in May 2021. After Cincinnati Distilling acquired the Stillwrights brand and intellectual property, production of the Stillwrights premium bourbons, rums and moonshines resumed.

ExploreBeavercreek family-owned restaurant to close next week after 24 years

Cincinnati Distilling Company was ranked as one of the top five whiskey distilleries in the competition and won several medals.

To view the full list of winners, click here.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

