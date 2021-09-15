COMING SOON: Dave Chappelle’s comedy club in Yellow Springs moving ahead

The restaurant would be open until 10 p.m. seven days a week, according to village plans. Shows would be scheduled for four days a week between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Max Crome, of Max Crome Architecture, who is working with Chappelle on this project, also addressed parking during the meeting.

He said there will be parking available at the club, as well as parking elsewhere that is close to the bike path in Yellow Springs. People would be able to park and walk to the club. If that is not a viable option, Crome said there may also be shuttle run from another of Chappelle’s holdings at 314 Dayton St.

Caption A view of the "Live From YS" comedy club that Dave Chappelle is building at 225 Corry Street in Yellow Springs. Rendering by Max Crome.

Chappelle spoke at the Planning Commission meeting, and he said the club would put the village in a good position to put its best foot forward.

“If we build this thing, the greats will come,” Chappelle said.

He said a lot of local talent wants to climb the ladder, and there are people who are trying to make it who can’t because of a lack of places to perform.

“I’m trying to make a way for our talents to be showcased as well as my friends’ talents,” Chappelle said.

Several people spoke in favor of the comedy club at the planning commission meeting.

Caption Plans for Dave Chappelle's new comedy club in Yellow Springs shared at last night's meeting. Screenshot

Jamie Sharp, representing the Yellow Springs Downtown Business Association, said there was resounding, unanimous support for the comedy club.

“As a group, we are all excited about the opportunities and possibilities this project is bringing to us, and we’re really happy to welcome Dave in our business community,” Sharp said.

However, some people still expressed concerns about the club. Wayne Gulden and Bette Kelley live across the street from the comedy club and have lived in that home for 30 years. Gulden and Kelley said they were concerned about parking, though they hoped the comedy club was successful.

“I fear that patrons at the shows will fill up the adjacent lot, leaving the other business patrons with no options,” Kelley said.