Broadway in Dayton 2022-23 season includes ‘Frozen,’ ‘Les Mis’

“Dayton audiences welcomed the Premier Health Broadway Series back this past season in a way we never expected with record sales for our amazing lineup,” said Ty Sutton, Dayton Live President and CEO, in a release. “Next season, we’re bringing a wide variety of shows including several Regional Premieres at the Schuster Center including the Disney blockbuster ‘Frozen’ and the Tony winning ‘A Soldier’s Play’ at the Victoria Theatre. The lineup coming to Dayton next season offers something for everyone, but what all these shows have in common is the ability to bring people together in a way that only the theatre can provide. We are thrilled for our audiences to experience the best of Broadway right here in Dayton.”

With descriptions courtesy of Dayton Live, here are the 2022-2023 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton and Projects Unlimited Star Attractions rosters along with additional show announcements.

PREMIER HEALTH BROADWAY IN DAYTON 2022-2023 SEASON:

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Nov. 1-6, 2022 – Schuster Center

Caption Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli in "Pretty Woman: The Musical." PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY FOR MURPHYMADE

“PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ‘69,” “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News). Are you ready to fall in love all over again?”

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL

Nov. 22-27, 2022 – Schuster Center

Caption "Legally Blonde." CONTRIBUTED

“Fabulously fun and international award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL is the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL be the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot. Based on the beloved movie, LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.”

LES MISÉRABLES

Jan. 24-29, 2023 – Schuster Center

Caption LES MISÉRABLES. PHOTO BY JOHAN PERSSON.

“The Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, presented by Cameron Mackintosh, is coming to Dayton! This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “Les Mis for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph), and “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.”

ANASTASIA

March 21-26, 2023 – Schuster Center

Caption Kyla Stone (Anya) in "Anastasia." PHOTO BY JEREMY DANIEL

“Inspired by the beloved films, this romantic and adventure filled new musical is on a journey to Dayton at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music), and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.”

Disney’s FROZEN

May 4-14, 2023 – Schuster Center

Caption Collin Baja (Sven) and F. Michael Haynie (Olaf) in "Frozen." PHOTO BY DEAN VAN MEER.

“From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, this Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” FROZEN features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony® and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer) round out the creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards®. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Disney’s FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.”

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

June 13-18, 2023 – Schuster Center

Caption left to right: Harrell Holmes Jr., Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jalen Harris, Marcus Paul James, James T. Lane from the National Touring Company of Ain't Too Proud. Credit: © 2021 Emilio Madrid

“This electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards® and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America. Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony®-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.”

PROJECTS UNLIMITED STAR ATTRACTIONS 2022-2023 SEASON:

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

Dec. 16-18, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Caption "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas." CONTRIBUTED

“Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It’s a jam-packed evening of holidays, hits, and classic characters you won’t want to miss!”

A SOLDIER’S PLAY

Feb. 14-19, 2023 – Victoria Theatre

Caption The 2019 Broadway Revival Company of A SOLDIER'S PLAY. Photo (c) Joan Marcus

“The 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller, has rocketed back into the spotlight, thanks to this 2020 Tony Award®-winning Best Revival from Roundabout Theatre Company. “This is a play that deserves to be staged regularly all over America — though it’s hard to imagine that it will ever be done better than this. It keeps you guessing all the way to the final curtain” (The Wall Street Journal). Co-presented by Dayton Live and The Human Race Theatre Company.”

ADDITIONAL SHOWS FROM DAYTON LIVE:

LEWIS BLACK: OFF THE RAILS

Sept. 23, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Caption Lewis Black. PHOTO BY JOEY L.

“Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. A Grammy Award®-winning stand-up, Lewis Black performs his critically acclaimed shows more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.”

BRIAN REGAN

Dec. 1, 2022 – Victoria Theatre

Caption Brian Regan. CONTRIBUTED

“Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.”

Current Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season Ticket Holders can renew their Season Tickets online at daytonlive.org/renew or by contacting the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Complete renewal packets will go out by mail and should be received by the end of April. Patrons may also stop by the Box Office at the Schuster Center to renew in person. The deadline to renew is June 14, 2022, if you want to keep or upgrade the seats you had this season. In addition, Dayton Live offers the opportunity to reserve your seats with a minimum of $100 deposit. Extended payment plans are also available,

Season ticket sales will open to the general public this summer, but you can join the season ticket waiting list online at daytonlive.org/broadway.

You can follow Dayton Live on social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn) @daytonlive365 to stay up to date on new show announcements and opportunities.