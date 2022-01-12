Birthday bash: Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrating 153 years with special deals, souvenirs

Friday through Monday, Jan. 14 to 17, Young’s, located in Yellow Springs at 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., will celebrate its 153rd birthday with special promotions and discounts on the farm.

“Young’s history begins in 1869 when our relatives built that iconic red barn by Route 68,” said Chief Marketing Officer John Young. “Today we have grown into a destination for family fun, and we welcome about a million guests each year. That’s cause for celebration.”