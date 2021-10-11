Attention foodies: Week-long $2 taco fest worth the short drive to Cincinnati this week

Move over taco Tuesday — taco night is every night this week.
Greater Cincinnati’s annual Cincinnati Taco Week is back for its fourth year starting today, Oct. 11, through Friday, Oct. 17. Participating locations will offer special $2 tacos all week long, with some restaurants offering up to three different taco options.
The event is Cincinnati’s largest taco-themed restaurant week. There are dozens of participating locations to visit and explore.
Customers must purchase a minimum of three tacos per visit to get the $2 Taco Week deal.
“Cincinnati Taco Week passports will once again help guide taco lovers to participating restaurants — passports will be stamped by the restaurant for each order of tacos ordered,” according to a release. “Enjoy a Karrikin Tequila cocktail and receive an extra stamp (Must be 21+). Passports can be picked up at a participating location or online at CincyTacoWeek.com starting on Monday, October 11th.”
Featured Restaurants offering $2 tacos all week include:
-Arnold’s Bar & Grill
-Agave & Rye Covington
-Agave & Rye Rookwood
-Agave & Rye Liberty
-Bakersfield OTR
-Bebo’s
-El Barril Mexican Sports Bar and Grill
-El Taco Veloz
-El Vaquero Mason
-El Vaquero Blue Ash
-Four Mile Pig
-Frida 602
-Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
-J Taps
-The Hearth at Karrikin
-Kitchen 1883 ( On the Rhine Eatery Location Only )
-Lalo
-Los Potrillos
-Lucius Q
-Mazunte Taqueria
-Mazunte Centro
-Mazunte Catering and Mercado
-Mesa Loca, Mi Cozumel (Springdale)
-Mi Cozumel (Winton Road)
-Mi Cozumel (Vandercar Way)
-Mi Taco Loco
-Olla Covington
-The Oakley Establishment
-Sammy’s
-Slatt’s Pub
-Smokey Bones
-Taqueria El Monarca
-Trifecta Eatery at Miami Valley Gaming
-The Standard
-Tortilleria Garcia ( Springfield)
-Tortilleria Garcia ( Mason)
-Tortilleria Garcia (Hamilton Ave.),
-The Ugly Goat Social Club
-Veracruz Mexican Grill
-Wishbone Tavern.