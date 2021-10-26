Area brewery celebrating 1 year with two brand new brews

The owners of Cartridge Brewing in Warren County said it should come as no surprise that its first anniversary celebration is going to be all about beer.
Located at 1411 Grandin Rd, in Maineville, Cartridge Brewing opened for the first time on Halloween weekend 2020. According to a release, in addition to 52 weeks in business, 52 marks the variety of beers brewed since the grand opening.
Festivities kick-off on Friday, Oct. 29 with an afternoon tapping of two brand new beers, both brewed specifically for the anniversary party — cream ale, “Honoring the Past,” and a fruited double IPA, “Brewing the Future.”
Specific tapping times were not immediately available at the time of this report. However, Cartridge Brewing opens on Fridays at 11 a.m.
“These two are great foils for each other,” said Adam Mills, head Cartridge brewer, regarding the past year. “Honoring the Past… that beer has roots here – cream ale is a real historic style for this area, the quintessential Genesee. Brewing the Future is the opposite end of the spectrum – an assertive fruit-forward beer with real fruit and complementary hops.”
The festive releases continue all weekend, with “the return of the original five — with a twist” on Saturday. Timed tappings will occur throughout the day starring each of Cartridge’s five grand opening beers along with a limited-release, small-batch anniversary variant of each, according to the release.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
In addition, and while quantities last, Saturday will also feature the releases of a special mixed four-pack that includes two cans of Honoring the Past Cream Ale and two cans of Brewing the Future Fruited Double IPA, along with a limited-edition commemorative poster.
“We’ve built an outstanding brewing team – that’s what I’m most proud of,” Mills said. “Sure, we’ve already won some awards along the way, but for me, it’s all about the people who have come so far, learned so much, and brought such great talent and heart to making great beer.”