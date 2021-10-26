Area brewery celebrating 1 year with two brand new brews

The festive releases continue all weekend, with “the return of the original five — with a twist” on Saturday. Timed tappings will occur throughout the day starring each of Cartridge’s five grand opening beers along with a limited-release, small-batch anniversary variant of each, according to the release.

Festivities kick-off on Friday, Oct. 29 with an afternoon tapping of two brand new beers, both brewed specifically for the anniversary party — cream ale, "Honoring the Past," and a fruited double IPA, "Brewing the Future."

In addition, and while quantities last, Saturday will also feature the releases of a special mixed four-pack that includes two cans of Honoring the Past Cream Ale and two cans of Brewing the Future Fruited Double IPA, along with a limited-edition commemorative poster.

“We’ve built an outstanding brewing team – that’s what I’m most proud of,” Mills said. “Sure, we’ve already won some awards along the way, but for me, it’s all about the people who have come so far, learned so much, and brought such great talent and heart to making great beer.”