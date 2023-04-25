‘American Idol’ journey ends for Mason native Michael Williams

After a promising string of successes, particularly capturing the heart of judge Katy Perry in his original audition and advancing to top 20, Williams failed to make top 12 on the April 24 episode.

On the April 23 episode, sporting a handsome new look, he made his bid for top 12 by performing Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me,” but he didn’t secure enough votes to advance into top 10. Perry and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie had the power to save two contestants to complete the top 12.