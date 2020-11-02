5 things to know about the coronavirus: Masked voting and a call for unity from Gov. DeWine

The Ohio Department of Health reported 3,303 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths associated with the disease on Sunday.

There have been 219,000 cases of coronavirus and 5,303 total deaths as of Sunday. The state’s 21-day case average is 2,393 and the 12-day death average is 14 people, according to the ODH.

Also on Sunday, 88 hospitalizations were reported with 17 intensive care admissions, bringing cumulative hospitalizations to 19,220 and ICU admissions to 3,876 since the pandemic began.

Hospitals report they still have capacity

Local hospital leaders said that despite record numbers of coronavirus patients, there is still capacity available for both COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients. However, as counts continue to rise, officials urged the public to take precautions to limit further spread and protect each other.

Beavercreek schools will be in-person starting today

After an Oct. 29 school board meeting, the Beavercreek Board of Education approved a modification to the district’s coronavirus restart plan.

When Greene County went to a “red” alert level, Beavercreek Schools, per their original plan, went to a hybrid learning method. In-person students were attending school two days a week and learning remotely the days they were not in the school buildings.