Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

30 tacos in 30 days? Taco Bell unveils new subscription service

FILE (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
caption arrowCaption
FILE (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
24 minutes ago

Taco Bell fans can now devour 30 tacos for $10.

Taco Bell has debuted the Taco Lover’s Pass, a digital subscription service that allows customers to redeem one taco a day, for 30 consecutive days, for $10. The pass is only available for purchase through the Taco Bell app.

Customers will have seven tacos to choose from on each of their 30 days.

ExploreJUST IN: How to win a painting from Fiona the Hippo by eating chocolate

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” said Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

According to Taco Bell’s website, to “unlock the taco goods, users can simply purchase the pass via the app. After buying the pass, a secret category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant.”

For more information about the program, visit tacobell.com.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: How to win a painting from Fiona the Hippo by eating chocolate
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 29, Dayton native keeps $1M streak alive
3
Artists wanted for Dayton woman’s dream of exhibit for visually...
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 28, Dayton native becomes millionaire
5
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top