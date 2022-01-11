30 tacos in 30 days? Taco Bell unveils new subscription service

“There’s no better way to kick off 2022, especially Taco Bell’s 60th anniversary year, than by inviting our fans to enjoy our most iconic tacos every day for 30 days, all while underscoring our commitment to digital innovation and value,” said Zipporah Allen, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. “Tacos are in our DNA, and we’re thrilled to offer our most ordered menu item through the Taco Lover’s Pass. It’s a fun way to continue offering unique ways to reward our most loyal fans through our digital access points.”

According to Taco Bell’s website, to “unlock the taco goods, users can simply purchase the pass via the app. After buying the pass, a secret category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant.”