Young’s Dairy’s Golden Jersey Inn to shut down, become special-events space

The new events center has applied to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control for licenses to serve beer, wine and spirits to help attract a variety of events, Young said Sunday.

Meanwhile, construction has begun on the new Young’s Jersey Dairy barn, which will cost $2 million to $3 million and will bring ice cream and cheese production under one roof, Young said. The existing dairy store has been in place for more than 50 years.

Young said he hoped to get the new dairy store up an running in late spring and then turn his attention to putting the finishing touches on the new Young’s Events Center, with an eye toward beginning to schedule events late in 2021, depending on the pandemic and vaccine situation.