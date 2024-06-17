WORTH THE DRIVE: ‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’ inflatables event to be in Cincy this month

“The Big Bounce America” is bringing a number of large inflatable attractions and games to Cincinnati.
The event will run June 28-30 at Olympian Park.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
“The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced,” said Noa Visnich, tour manager for the event.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
At more than 24,000 square feet, the event’s main attraction is “The World’s Largest Bounce House.” Inside, guests will find ball pits, slides, basketball hoops and more. A DJ is positioned at the center of the house and will host games and competitions.
Other attractions include “Sport Slam,” a giant arena filled with hoops and nets, and “The Giant,” an obstacle course inspired by the popular TV show “American Ninja Warrior.”
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
The newest attraction at “The Big Bounce America” is “Octoblast.” This inflatable features large foam cannons that blast guests while they bounce, and large sea creatures decorating its walls.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
The event will have four separate sessions, each with a different age group. The toddler session, for example, is designed for those 3-years-old and younger and will cost $22 per ticket. There are also sessions for both children under 7-years old and children under 15-years-old, both costing $35 a ticket. The 16-years-old and older adult session will cost $45 a ticket.
How to go
What: “Big Bounce America”
When: June 28-30
Location: Olympian Club, 10054 Pippin Road, Cincinnati
More info: thebigbounceamerica.com
About the Author