Victory Gardens returning, expanding

We saw an increased interest in gardening overall with the increase in questions that came into our Extension offices. Parks experienced some of the busiest days ever with people getting outside.

My hope is that this interest not only continues but increases. I have noticed many young people getting involved in our educational programs.

Master Gardener Volunteers (MGV) are an instrumental component in the success of the OVG program. Seeds are distributed through many of our county Extension offices. In addition, this year, if a county doesn’t have a MGV program the seeds are being distributed at the Soil and Water Conservation District office.

MGVs also participated in packaging the smaller sample packets of seeds. Clark county volunteers packaged more 21,968 small packages of carrot seeds; this was done a quarter teaspoon at a time from a 50-pound bag of carrot seeds! Phew – it was quite a project.

These smaller seed packets were then combined in a larger envelope at the ODA offices and distributed to the counties. Counties will begin public distribution in May.

Seeds include carrots, cucumbers, lettuce and sunflowers. Each packet has at least three seeds. Believe me, there are enough carrot seeds in these sample packets to have a nice crop!

To find out if your county is participating and when the distribution occurs, go to u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygarden and click on the tab Seeds – Come and Get ‘Em!

Another event I want to share is the Clark County MGVs annual plant sale in Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum on Saturday, May 7, starting at 9 a.m.

MGVs have a wonderful selection of great plants for your gardens, all grown in Ohio. In addition, new this year, we will have educational programs on native plants and pollinators as well as a make and take mini garden session.

For more details on the event, go to: go.osu.edu/clarkgardenworkshops.

This major fundraiser helps support the development of the gardens and we appreciate your support.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.