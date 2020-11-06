VETERANS DAY SPECIALS: Which local restaurants are offering free meals or deals?

On or around Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, several restaurants and other businesses are showing their appreciation by offering deals to veterans and active-duty military men and women, including free or reduced meals. Some are extending their deals to the rest of the week to spread out the appreciation during the coronavirus pandemic and social-distance restrictions. And a handful of dining destinations are shelving their traditional Veterans Day offer to avoid the potential of a large turnout that could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19.
Covelli Enterprises, the franchisee of the more than two dozen Dayton-area Panera Bread cafés, is among those chains and restaurants foregoing a Veterans Day offer this year. In a release, the company pointed to its long-standing history of giving back, particularly to the country’s military and veteran organizations.
But Covelli officials added, “This year, due to the pandemic, the company does not feel it would be responsible to run the promotion even with social distancing and capacity limitations as the increased volume of patrons would make it difficult to follow proper protocol. We will honor military service members and veterans in 2021 when the capacity limitations are lifted and it’s safe to have lines in our restaurants.”
Other restaurants and chains are going ahead with their annual offers. Here are some of the restaurants in the Dayton area that have reached out to us to let us know they are offering Veterans Day deals, as well as some deals offered by national chains that are compiled by Parade.com. Please send information about your restaurant’s deal to mark.fisher@coxinc.com with a copy to contact@dayton.com.
We will be updating our online story as we receive information about Veterans Day deals. Some businesses are extending their offers either before or after Veterans Day. Proof of military service is generally required; the forms of proof vary by business. And it’s always a good idea to call ahead to ensure that your restaurant is participating in a special offer.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar
On Veterans Day, Wednesday Nov. 11, active duty military and veterans with valid ID can enjoy a free meal from a special Applebee’s menu on Veterans Day. The restaurant chain suggests contacting your local Applebee’s to learn more about any Veterans Day offerings. Offers may vary based on local mandates and guidelines.
Locations: 10 locations throughout the Miami Valley
Bob Evans
On Veterans' Day, Bob Evans restaurants will be offering a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available free to veterans and active duty military. As with many other offers, this is available for dine-in only, beverage not included. Veterans and active duty military can simply show proof of military service.
Locations: Two dozen restaurants throughout the Miami Valley
O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar
O’Charley’s will honor all active duty and veteran military personnel on Monday, Nov. 11, when veterans will have their choice of a free meal from a special Veterans Day “Thank You Menu.” O’Charley’s also offers a discount of 10 percent to military service members all year long, at participating restaurants.
Locations: Near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp., Miller Lane in Butler Twp., Middletown and Springfield
Fazoli’s
Fazoli’s will be offering a free Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara to military service members on Veterans Day when they show their U.S. military ID, discharge card, or uniform.
Locations: Seven locations throughout the Miami Valley
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Freddy’s will offer veterans and current military personnel a free combo meal card on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary to obtain a combo meal card. The card may be redeemed through Nov. 30, 2020.
Locations: Centerville and West Chester
Frisch’s Big Boy
All veterans and active-duty military will receive a free meal, up to $10, all day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Guests are asked to bring a military ID to enjoy their free meal, up to $10, at participating locations. The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout.
Locations: Multiple locations throughout the Miami Valley
Golden Corral
Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Friday through May 31.
Locations: Miller Lane in Butler Twp. and in Fairfield
Pizza Hut
Hallrich Incorporated, the franchisee for all Dayton-area Pizza Hut restaurants in the greater Dayton region, will offer veterans a free Lunch4Less meal deal on Nov. 11. The free meal deal will be available for carryout or dine-in. Hours may vary by location.
Locations: Multiple locations around the Miami Valley
Red Lobster
Red Lobster will be offering a free appetizer or dessert from a select dine-in menu to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.
Locations: Five locations in the Dayton area
