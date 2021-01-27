VALENTINE’S DAY TIP: Who knew Ohio is home to the nation’s ‘most romantic hotel?’

As it turns out, the small hamlet of Perrysburg, Ohio is home to one of the most romantic hotels in the country.
In 2018, TripAdvisor’s 16th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards named the Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, Ohio, located outside of Toledo, as one of the best hotels in America. Not only that, but TripAdvisor also named the Belamere Suites as the most romantic hotel in the country.
The accolades continue. In the 2020 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” awards, Belamere Suites was ranked in the top 10 on the list of “Top 25 Hotels for Romance,” placing No. 8.
Credit: Belamere Suites
The Belamere Suites was actually crafted to be a romantic retreat for couples, with its private, heated, candlelit swimming pools, saunas, crystal fireplaces and an assortment of additional amenities, such as couples massages.
The Belamere Suites says it offers a luxurious (and refreshingly private) experience. The hotel houses only four suites — the Grand Royal Swiming Pool Suite, which features a private, in-room pool, a dry heat sauna and fireplace; the Royal Swimming Pool Suite, which boasts a private, in-room pool and sauna; the Presidential Swimming Pool Suite, which is only a single-story room with a private heated swimming pool and two-person whirlpool tub; and the Ultimate Whirlpool Suite which features a two-person whirlpool tub, fireplace and catered European breakfast. Depending on the season, the prices of each suite vary from $179 to $469 per night.
Aside from these luxurious staples, the Belamere Suites also offers other amenities and add-ons that include in-room couples massages, lush robes, an attached garage, 24-hour concierge service and a selection of restaurants and entertainment within driving distance.
Credit: Belamere Suites
After a jaunt in your private pool, hotel guests can explore Perrysburg, Toledo and Maumee, which offer numerous shopping and dining opportunities. For a full list of shopping, dining and entertainment options surrounding the Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, pay a visit to the hotel’s website.
Guests can make a reservation by calling the hotel at 866-499-2352. The suites sell out relatively fast (there are still a few left in the month of February), so be sure to act fast.
In order to achieve the romantic getaway status, no children, pets or more than two people are permitted in the suites.
Credit: Belamere Suites
Up for a longer drive? The Belamere Suites also has a location in Georgia, a short driving distance from Atlanta and other southern Instagram-worthy destinations.
For more information about the Belamere Suites, pay a visit to the hotel’s website, Facebook page, or Instagram.