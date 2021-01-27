VALENTINE’S DAY TIP: Who knew Ohio is home to the nation’s ‘most romantic hotel?’

The Belamere Suites says it offers a luxurious (and refreshingly private) experience. The hotel houses only four suites — the Grand Royal Swiming Pool Suite, which features a private, in-room pool, a dry heat sauna and fireplace; the Royal Swimming Pool Suite, which boasts a private, in-room pool and sauna; the Presidential Swimming Pool Suite, which is only a single-story room with a private heated swimming pool and two-person whirlpool tub; and the Ultimate Whirlpool Suite which features a two-person whirlpool tub, fireplace and catered European breakfast. Depending on the season, the prices of each suite vary from $179 to $469 per night.

Aside from these luxurious staples, the Belamere Suites also offers other amenities and add-ons that include in-room couples massages, lush robes, an attached garage, 24-hour concierge service and a selection of restaurants and entertainment within driving distance.

A private jacuzzi in a Belamere Suites room. Credit: Belamere Suites Credit: Belamere Suites

After a jaunt in your private pool, hotel guests can explore Perrysburg, Toledo and Maumee, which offer numerous shopping and dining opportunities. For a full list of shopping, dining and entertainment options surrounding the Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, pay a visit to the hotel’s website.

Guests can make a reservation by calling the hotel at 866-499-2352. The suites sell out relatively fast (there are still a few left in the month of February), so be sure to act fast.

In order to achieve the romantic getaway status, no children, pets or more than two people are permitted in the suites.

The entrance to a room at the Belamere Suites, a romantic destination and hotel in Perrysburg, Ohio. Credit: Belamere Suites Credit: Belamere Suites

Up for a longer drive? The Belamere Suites also has a location in Georgia, a short driving distance from Atlanta and other southern Instagram-worthy destinations.

For more information about the Belamere Suites, pay a visit to the hotel’s website, Facebook page, or Instagram.