Breaking News

Man accused of setting huge Middletown warehouse fire declared competent for trial

X

UDF dishing out free ice cream today

United Dairy Farmers is giving away free two-dip cones today, Aug. 5. (Source: Facebook)
United Dairy Farmers is giving away free two-dip cones today, Aug. 5. (Source: Facebook)

What to Do | 3 hours ago

United Dairy Farmers is giving away free two-dip cones today, Aug. 5, in celebration of a big milestone.

UDF is giving away the cones to customers who have the UDF loyalty app, U-Drive. Limit one per user.

ExploreLocal pub to launch weekend breakfast to help survive pandemic

The deal celebrates one of its founders, Robert Lindner’s, 100th birthday.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.