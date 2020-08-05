UDF dishing out free ice cream today

United Dairy Farmers is giving away free two-dip cones today, Aug. 5, in celebration of a big milestone.
UDF is giving away the cones to customers who have the UDF loyalty app, U-Drive. Limit one per user.
The deal celebrates one of its founders, Robert Lindner’s, 100th birthday.
A very BIG happy birthday this week to one of our UDF founding partners, Mr. Robert Lindner, who is celebrating his 100th birthday! To celebrate, on Wednesday 8/5, we’ll be giving away free 2 dip cones at UDF with the U-Drive APP.. pic.twitter.com/rURRutHzRs— United Dairy Farmers (@udf_official) August 3, 2020