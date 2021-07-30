New Discoveries GeoTour offers more caches and more challenges

“There are six caches that might stump a few people,” Huttlinger said, smiling.

Geocaching, for those unfamiliar, is essentially a high-tech treasure hunt with the treasure hunters using a GPS-enabled device to track down their prizes. Participants navigate to a specific set of GPS coordinates and then attempt to find the geocache (container) hidden at that location. While they hunt for the caches, they also get to explore the area – in this case Middletown. To make that introduction to Middletown even sweeter, organizers have added a three-day launch weekend celebration Aug. 20-22.

“It’s an opportunity for the geocachers to spend time with one another and a great way for us to introduce people to all of the great things Middletown has to offer,” Huttlinger said.

For many, the thrill of the hunt is reward enough, but more than $1000 in prizes will be given out over the three-day celebration alone – from local swag, to fun experiences and gift cards.

And, once again, organizers have partnered with John Ferrando of Haute Fusion Glass Studio in Middletown to create unique collectible coins as special incentives. Unlike last year, when the coins could be found in a cache, participants will have to earn these glass treasures.

The 2021 New Discoveries coin set includes four unique, custom made, collectible coins, designed as a set. Some are available for purchase while the New Discoveries GeoTour coin is only available to those who find all 25 caches. The MID Excursions Challenge can be claimed by those who participate in a variety of experiences and activities in Middletown. More information about the coins is available at https://itsmiddletown.org/GeoTour.

New Discoveries GeoTour Launch

Friday, Aug. 20

MID Cache MashUp VIP Launch Party

What: Snag your tickets for beer & wine tasting, samplings of Middletown’s favorite delectable bites, a kids scavenger hunt, prizes, DJ music, games, Grandpa Joe’s famous candy buffet, and swag bag pick up.

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Windamere

*Must have a ticket to access.

Saturday, Aug. 21

New Discoveries GeoTour Launch

What: On your mark, get set, go – all 25 caches go live. Other activities include make-your-own GeoCoin, DJ music and DORA specials.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Middletown’s Governor’s Square

*Free to all geocachers but must be registered to be eligible for prizes.

Sunday, Aug. 22

MID CITO (Cache in Trash Out)

What: Start the day with free coffee, juice and donuts from the Butler County Donut Trail. Garbage bags, pick sticks and path tags will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Middletown’s Governor’s Square

*Free to all geocachers, but must be registered to be eligible for prizes

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://itsmiddletown.org/GeoTour.