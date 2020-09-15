MasterChef contestant will kick off virtual celebration for the Ohio Restaurant Association

Tommy Walton, a contestant on MasterChef, will launch the Ohio Restaurant Association’s centennial celebration.
Walton, who appeared on two seasons of the reality cooking show that stars celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, will be part of a virtual cooking and cocktail event on Sept. 22.
The Ohio Restaurant Association supports Ohio-based restaurants and employees. Its mission is to serve members by advancing and protecting Ohio’s restaurant, food service and hospitality industry, according to its website.
Five virtual programs will be held Sept. 22 through Oct. 22.
ORA 100 Years Celebration Kickoff, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Succession Series: Family Businesses, Sept. 24, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Succession Series: Managing the Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Survival Tech: The Latest Trends Supporting the Future of Restaurants, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Business Roundtable: Supporting a Diverse Workforce, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
More information and registration for the special events can be found here.