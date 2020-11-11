Homestyle Hug: Send your loved ones a Thanksgiving meal from Bob Evans

This Thanksgiving, guests can have a Thanksgiving feast, such as this one, delivered to the homes of their loved ones with their "Homestyle Hugs" program. Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography Credit: Ryan Benyi Photography

The Farmhouse Feast offers a combination of these Thanksgiving-inspired sides:

Bread and celery dressing

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Green beans with ham

Macaroni and cheese

Cranberry relish

Fresh-baked rolls

Pumpkin bread

Pumpkin pie

Double-crust apple pie

The Premium Farmhouse Feast is $124.99, while the smaller version, the Farmhouse Feast with ham, costs $54.99 for four people and $84.99 for eight people, and the Farmhouse Feast with Turkey costs $59.99 for four people and $89.99 for eight people. These feasts can be ordered by calling your local restaurant, visiting Bob Evans' website or stopping by a Bob Evans restaurant to place an order before Tuesday, Nov. 24. The Farmhouse Feast will be available via curbside pickup, carryout or delivery through Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Already have your Thanksgiving meal plans set in stone? Bob Evans will also be offering their Farmhouse Feast for other holiday celebrations through Jan. 4.

If you’re looking to spend less money on your feast (or the Thanksgiving feast you’re purchasing for a loved one), Bob Evans also offers Family Meals To Go that include a variety of homestyle meal options, including their new hand-breaded fried chicken, slow-roasted turkey, salads, fork-tender pot roast and more. Most of the Family Meals serve up to six people and prices start as low as $4.99 per person.

For more information about the “Homestyle Hug” program at Bob Evans, visit their website.