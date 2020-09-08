Get a free Graeter’s cone and support childhood cancer research

“It’s so easy to say ‘not this year’, but there still isn’t a cure for pediatric cancer, so we still have work to do. We created this special ice cream flavor more than a decade ago and have been committed to this cause ever since. We’re not stopping now.”

To become a loyalty rewards member is free, and can be done via Graeter’s new app, downloadable at the Apple app store and Google Play.

The Cure Starts Now was started in honor of 6-year-old Cincinnati girl, Elena Desserich, and her battle with DIPG, a form of brain cancer. Since 2007, The Cure Starts Now has funded nearly $14 million in DIPG/Homerun Cure cancer research at institutions globally.