Get a free Graeter’s cone and support childhood cancer research

Graeter’s Ice Cream kicks off its annual Cones for the Cure Campaign this week to help find a cure for childhood cancer.
During the campaign, from Sept. 10 through Sept. 20, loyalty rewards members on the Graeter’s App will be eligible for a free cone of Elena’s Blueberry Pie ice cream.
When redeeming that free cone in any Graeter’s scoop shop, rewards members will be able to make a donation directly to The Cure Starts Now for pediatric cancer research.
“Every year we help raise money for The Cure Starts Now with our signature ice cream flavor,” Chip Graeter, the fourth-generation co-owner of Graeter’s, said in a release.
“It’s so easy to say ‘not this year’, but there still isn’t a cure for pediatric cancer, so we still have work to do. We created this special ice cream flavor more than a decade ago and have been committed to this cause ever since. We’re not stopping now.”
To become a loyalty rewards member is free, and can be done via Graeter’s new app, downloadable at the Apple app store and Google Play.
The Cure Starts Now was started in honor of 6-year-old Cincinnati girl, Elena Desserich, and her battle with DIPG, a form of brain cancer. Since 2007, The Cure Starts Now has funded nearly $14 million in DIPG/Homerun Cure cancer research at institutions globally.