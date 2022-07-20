Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing happening this weekend

Combined Shape Caption Country star Cooper Alan will perform Sunday, July 24 at the Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen Combined Shape Caption Country star Cooper Alan will perform Sunday, July 24 at the Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

A dozen food vendors will be on hand including Sophia & Mak’s, Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stande, Rolling Indulgence and more to help satisfy hungry customers.

“Taco and Nacho Fest is also new for this year,” said Zahora. “There are quite a few taco festivals and we thought, why not pair the taco and nachos together? It’s all about creating events for the public to enjoy our restaurants, trucks, art and more in the Miami Valley.”

Here’s what the MVRA has planned through September:

July 24: Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

Aug. 5: Seltzer Fest and Front Street Art Show Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of

Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer? With more than 55 seltzers to try this will be an event seltzer lovers won’t want to miss. There will be an art show featuring local artists work from Front Street Gallery in conjunction with this event. Ticket price buys a souvenir sampling glass and 10 4 oz. seltzer pours.

Aug. 13: Bacon Fest at Fraze Pavilion

695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies This event is always packed with people looking to celebrate the best a pig has to offer. Participating restaurants this year Include El Meson, Coco’s Bistro, Marion’s Piazza, Rolling Indulgence, Ja’s & Sweet-umms, Lil’ Tiki Weenies, 1776 Grill, and more.

Aug. 27: Taco & Nacho Fest at Austin Landing

10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Cost: Free entry, prices of food and beverage varies

This brand new food festival is nacho typical food fest with vendors solely focused on different types of tacos and nachos to enjoy. Food vendors include: El Meson, Smokin’ Inferno, What the Taco, Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food, Rolling Indulgence, Kahuna Grindz, Mr Boro’s Tavern, Sophia and Make Caribbean Cuisine, Condado Tacos, Chuy’s and more. Sesh’s new Spicy Margarita and Cutwater Margaritas as well as the Bud Light Beer garden will be available and open for business should you have to quench your thirst. Special margarita and tequila tastings will also take place.

Sept. 17: Beer Fest and Air Force Marathon After Party at The Greene

4452 Buckeye Ln., Beavercreek

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of

The fourth Air Force Marathon After Party will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Greene’s Town Square with live music from Until Rust. This event sells out every year, so get your tickets while you can. Tickets buy 12 four-oz. beer samples and a souvenir mini mug. Tickets can be purchased at www.universe.com/events/beer-fest-and-air-force-marathon-after-party-tickets-LVDZ62

