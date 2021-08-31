WORTH THE DRIVE: 5 fall music festivals you won’t want to miss

Summer music events have been humming along with concerts attracting legions of fans and new shows being announced across the country.
It’s good news for music lovers who are craving a sound infusion.
There are plenty of good options nearby to take in live music festivals this fall. Here are some worthy of a few tanks of gas and the ticket.
Sept. 3-4: Breakaway Festival, Columbus
Headliners: Kygo, Illenium, Madeon, 24 Goldn, Sofi Tukker, Gryffin, Channel Tres, Elderbrook, Two Feet, Chelsea Cutler
Electronic and hip-hop music lovers have a two-day ticket with 28 performers who will be playing at Columbus’ Historic Crew Stadium (formerly MAPFRE Stadium). The festival will have another stop with a fresh lineup in Charlotte, N.C., in October.
Sept. 10-12: Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago
Headliners: St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Flying Lotus, Thundercat
More than 40 musicians and major names in indie rock will take the stage Sept. 10, 11 and 12 at Union Park in Chicago. Organizers recently announced individuals attending will either need to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 24 hours each day they will be attending.
Sept. 23-26: Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville
Headliners: Korn, Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Jane’s Addiction, Staind, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Beartooth, Sevendust, Rise Against, Gojira, Killswitch Engage, Machine Gun Kelly, Ghostmane; Metallica, Judas Priest, Mudvayne, Seether, Skillet, Pennywise
The Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville is slated to have some epic rocking over four days thanks to headliners. One major name — Nine Inch Nails — recently announced they were cancelling their appearance. Organizers announced Disturbed, Volbeat and Atreyu would be added to the lineup.
Sept. 24-26: Lost Lands Music Festival, Legend Valley
Headliners: 12th Planet, Adventure Club, Armnhmr, Atliens, Barely Alive, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Boogie T, Delta Heavy, Diesel
The exact quote from Billboard magazine says it all, “The ballsiest, most brutal DJs and producers at a three-day dinosaur-themed music festival in Ohio called Lost Lands.” Held in Thornville at Legend Valley, the bass and house music will be pumping and thumping loud enough to hear from space. Not really, but it will feel like it if you’re there. Presented by artist Excision, this is a festival curated for EDM music lovers.
Oct. 8-9: Hocking Hills Music Festival
Headliners: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Del McCoury Band, Watchhouse, Rebirth Brass Band, Cedric Burnside, The Brothers Comatose, Dead Horses, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, The Wonderfool, Yarn, Rainbow Girls, Sunny War, Parker Louis, DAWNA, Hocking River String Band
The Nelsonville Music Festival has been postponed to 2022, but organizers have said to save the date for early October for the Hocking Hills Music Festival — a joint production from the Nelsonville Music Festival and Duck Creek Log Jam. There are plenty of camping options to embrace the outdoor fall weather and make it a weekend connecting with nature and music.
