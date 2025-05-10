Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk in Middletown will have surprise treats only revealed at event

Presented Moose Lodge 501, Downtown Middletown, Inc’s. signature event is expected to attract residents and visitors alike to historic downtown Middletown on May 17.

“You can really feel the sense of community. Whether you’re new to Middletown, or you’ve been here a million times. It’s a place you can go where people are friendly, and having a good time,” Horine said.

Registration and check-in for the Women’s Wine & Chocolate Walk will begin at the Windamere located at 2 S. Main St. in downtown Middletown. At the Windamere, participants will exchange their ticket for a wine-tasting glass, a drawstring goodie bag, a coupon book for local businesses, and a tasting map.

From noon to 6 p.m., guests will enjoy wine and chocolate tastings throughout downtown Middletown. Check-in times vary as noted with each ticket type.

Proceeds from the women-only, fundraising event will benefit the ongoing revitalization and historic preservation efforts in downtown Middletown.

The stops, along with the wine and chocolate selections, are designed to be a surprise, so they won’t be revealed until the day of the event. Plus, there will be several food trucks, around a dozen vendors, and games to participate in.

This year’s “Let’s Cruise!” theme is a nod to the city’s canal bicentennial that will be celebrated later this summer with a parade and festival July 26. Attendees are encouraged to dress up. There is some walking involved, so guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. A shuttle bus, sponsored by State Farm, will drop participants off at the farthest stops.

“It’s like an excursion when they get to the port that day. A lot of shops will offer specials or discounts. Some will do raffles and giveaways. Others will have special activities and photo ops. They come up with some really creative and tun things,” Horine said. “We are taking participants on a cruise around the world.”

There are four themed cruise ports to visit. The areas along Main Street will be the Hawaiian Cruise Port. Two blocks on Central will be the Mediterranean Cruise Port and the Whistle Stop will be the Alaskan Cruise Port.

General admission tickets are available for $55 and include 10 wine and 10 chocolate stops, a swag bag and a souvenir tasting glass. Those who purchase general admission tickets may check in from noon-1 p.m. or 1-2 p.m. If the event does not sell out in advance, there will be tickets available at the door on the day of the event.

There are several different ticketing options available, including a limited number of VIP tickets for $75. VIP ticket holders may check in between 11:15 a.m. and noon. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.downtownmiddletown.org. All participants must be at least 21 and older.