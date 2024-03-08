SOUND CHECK: Country Concert lineup, Ohio State Fair concerts announced

More than 40 country music stars will play at this year’s Country Concert in Fort Loramie. Cody Johnson will headline on July 11, Lainey Wilson on July 12 and HARDY on July 13.
This is the 43rd year for the event which features four stages and nine giant screens and is considered one of the premier country music festivals in the country earning a nomination from the Academy of Country Music in the past for Music Festival of the Year.
The Ohio State Fair, scheduled for July 24-Aug. 4 in Columbus, has announced its first round of concerts. Country music legends Alabama will perform at 7 p.m. July 25. The award-winning group will be joined by special guest Jade Eagleson. Tickets are priced at $65-$75.
Concerts at the Fraze Pavilion and Rose Music Center continue to get announced as well as shows in Cincinnati and Columbus.
Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas:
LOCAL CONCERT VENUES
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
www.arbogastpac.com, 937-418-8392
Upcoming: Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh, March 16; Lonestar, March 23; The Texas Tenors, April 6; Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles, May 18
The Brightside Music and Event Venue
905 E. Third St., Dayton
www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590
Upcoming:
Hobart Arena
255 Adams St., Troy
www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911
Upcoming: Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd, May 18
Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center
300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874
Upcoming: The Greatest Piano Men, April 19; Béla Fleck, May 18
Schuster Center
1 W. Second St., Dayton
www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630
Upcoming: Casting Crowns, April 24; The Music of Green Day, June 1
Victoria Theatre
138 N. Main St., Dayton
www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630
Upcoming: Drum Tao, March 20; Red Hot Chili Pipers, March 21; Jeremy Camp, March 22; Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall, April 6
LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES
Hickory Hills Lakes
7103 Ohio 55, Ft. Loramie
www.countryconcert.com, (937) 295-3000
Upcoming: Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Ian Munsick, Conner Smith, Drake Milligan, Wyatt McCubbin, July 11; Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich featuring Wilson, Craig Morgan, 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Lauren Watkins, July 12; Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Clint Black, Warren Zeiders, Sara Evans, Kameron Marlowe, Colt Ford, Kolby Cooper, Ella Langley, Rayne Johnson, July 13
Fraze Pavilion
695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
www.fraze.com, 800-514-3849
Upcoming: The Menus, June 14; Mr. Speed KISS Tribute Concert, June 22; The Beach Boys, July 1; Ludacris, July 18; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, July 20; Get the Led Out, Aug. 14; Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Jay and The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, The Cowslips, Aug. 15; That Arena Rock Show, Aug. 16; Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 20
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: The Fab Four - Ultimate Beatles Tribute, June 21; moe., July 19; Jewel and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 3; Amon Amarth, May 7; Gary Allen, May 10; Brit Floyd, May 17; Let’s Sing Taylor - A live band experience celebrating Taylor Swift, June 1; Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14; Trombone Shorty with Big Boi, June 18; Norah Jones, July 10; Whiskey Myers, July 12; Straight No Chaser, Lisa Loeb, July 30; Travis Tritt, Aug. 15
CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES
Bogart’s
2621 Vine St., Cincinnati
www.bogarts.com, 513-872-8801
Upcoming: Less Than Jake, March 28
Great American Ballpark
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337
Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22; Thomas Rhett, Aug. 29
Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena
100 Broadway, Cincinnati
heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111
Upcoming: ; Andrea Bocelli, April 7; MercyMe, April 20; AJR, July 23; Heart, Aug. 13
The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park
25 Race St., Cincinnati
www.livenation.com/venue/KovZ917AJK3/the-icon-festival-stage-at-smale-park-events
Upcoming: Maggie Rogers, June 7; Vampire Weekend, Sept. 20
The Andrew J Brady Music Center
25 Race St., Cincinnati
https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882
Upcoming: The Classic Rock Show, March 23; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, March 24; Excision, March 27; Jessie Murph, April 9; Brothers Osbourne, April 11; Metalocalypse featuring Dethklok, April 12; Emo Orchestra, April 17; Busta Rhymes, April 18; Jo Satriani and Steve Vai, April 19; Godsmack, April 23; Todd Rundgren, April 24; Madison Beer, April 30; James Arthur, May 11; Social Distortion and Bad Religion, May 12; George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, May 28; Jacob Collier, June 4; Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power, June 5; Lake Street Dive, July 14; Tate McRae, July 24; Primus and Cohered and Cambria, July 30; Kings of Leon, Sept. 14
Memorial Hall
1225 Elm St., Cincinnati
memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838
Upcoming: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rhiannon Giddens, March 20; Ravi Coltrane, June 2
MegaCorp Pavilion
101 W. 4th St., Newport
https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294
Upcoming: Gavin Adcock, April 19; Dustin Lynch, April 27; Kraftwerk, May 16; Pokey LaFarge, June 1; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30
Paycor Stadium
1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
www.bengals.com
Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Brit Floyd, May 18; Sarah McLachlan, June 1; Cole Swindle, June 8; Little Feat, Los Lobos, June 18
Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; Dierks Bentley, June 15; Dan + Shay, July 18; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Janet Jackson, Nelly, June 22; Niall Horan, June 25; Santana and Counting Crows, June 28; Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard, July 2; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Train and REO Speedwagon, July 12; Luke Bryan, July 13; Dan + Shay, July 18; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Hardy, July 25; Totally Tubular Festival 80′s New Wave Tour featuring Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wo, July 27; Creed, Aug. 2; Bush, Aug. 14; The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 18; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Kidz Bop, Aug. 31; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27
Taft Theatre
317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati
tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883
Upcoming: Fab Four Ultimate Beatles Tribute, March 15; Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 17; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 23; Colin Hay, March 28; The Testy Brothers, April 30; Super Freak: The Rick James Story, May 1; Buddy Guy, June 29
Voices of America MetroPark
7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.
https://voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835
Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11
COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES
Columbus Crew Stadium
One Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus
https://sonictemplefestival.com, 614-447-2739
Upcoming: Disturbed, Evanescence, Mudvayne, May 16; The Original Misfits, Falling in Reverse, Seether, Anthrax, May 17; Pantera, Stand, breaking Benjamin, May 18; Slipknot, limpbizkit, A Day to Remember, 311, May 19
Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena
555 Borror Drive, Columbus
www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201
Upcoming: Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn, March 26; Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR, March 29; Nicki Minaj, April 12; Toto, April 21; The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, April 30; Gunna with Flo Milli, May 4; Heart with Cheap Trick, May 15; Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, June 13; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Hozier, Aug. 7; Blink-182, Aug. 13; Pink, Oct. 9
KEMBA LIVE!
405 Neil Ave., Columbus
www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101
Upcoming: GROUPLOVE, March 19; Guster, March 22; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 28; Say Anything, May 7; Kameron Marlowe, May 10; Bleachers, June 4; Khruangbin, June 5; T-Pain, June 11; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; Primus and Cohered and Cambria, Aug. 6; O.A.R., Aug. 29
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199
Upcoming: Dan + Shay, March 15; Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan, March 22; Tim McGraw, March 23; Avenged Sevenfold, March 26; Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, April 21; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23; Justin Timberlake, Oct. 23
Ohio Stadium
411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus
www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330
Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23
