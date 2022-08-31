Singer-songwriter David Poe returns home to begin hectic period

This is the beginning of a hectic period for David Poe, performing at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and raised in Dayton, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter is following up his hometown show with symphonic concerts of David Bowie’s “Blackstar” in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 16 and 17. The Miami University graduate also has concerts in support of his forthcoming album, “Everyone’s Got a Camera” (ECR Music Group), which releases on Sept. 23.
Poe, who closes out 2022 by joining L.A. Dance Project for performances in Qatar, recently discussed his appreciation of Levitt Pavilion and his upcoming performance featuring an all-Dayton band. His latest single, “Analog,” is streaming now.
Building a team: “The core of the band is Salvadore Ross and Kyle Byrum is great. He’s such a loving cat and I was so impressed with his musicianship. I was like, ‘I know this sounds crazy, but would you be into this?’ He was 100 percent gung-ho from the top. He’s like, ‘Dude, we’ll totally learn your songs and we’ll rehearse them at BHA. You can play them with us while you’re in town or you can just show up that day. Whatever, we’ll know all of it.’ I was like, ‘This is awesome.’ They worked stuff up and we’ve even been able to get in a couple of rehearsals.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Expansion time: “I wanted some backing singers, so they turned me on to Heather Redman, and she knew Amber Hargett. Brian Greaney came along on keys and then Nick Kizirnis is going to come play guitar on a few songs. It’s going to be great. It has been a long time since I came back to town and played with a local group of musicians. I’m super excited about my fellow Daytonians giving me the power of flight at that venue I love so much.”
Fostering community: “Lisa Wagner is doing a great job at Levitt Pavilion. From (previous) shows I’ve (attended), the music and the venue itself brings people together. In an age when many of us feel divided because we can’t agree on what is true, having a sense of real community that Levitt Pavilion brings is so crucial to our progress. You need those motors of hope because they bring people together. The music is the steward of that unity and the humanity comes back. The understanding we’re all in this together comes back in a way you just don’t get online. That’s the whole heart and soul of live music and that’s what the Levitt is doing.”
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
HOW TO GO
Who: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents David Poe
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
Artist info: https://davidpoe.com
About the Author