Hanover Winery’s annual wine festival is this weekend: How to go

“We really appreciate the support over these years, and we continue to see new people, which is great,” said Elizabeth McDonald.

Located in Hanover Twp., between Hamilton and Oxford, the winery has adopted the tagline “Hanover Winery – We’re just far enough to feel like you’ve gone somewhere.” It affords a park-like setting with a pond, mature trees and beautiful sunsets.

On Friday, The Sonny Moorman Band will perform at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Sam Dearie, who was on The Voice in 2023, will take the stage at 2 p.m. followed by Anna & The Deeper Well Band at 6:30 p.m.

Best Thing Smokin’ food truck will be on-site starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. The winery will also offer cheese and charcuterie trays and wood-fired pizza made fresh in the winery’s wood-fired brick oven.

The winery was recently voted as Butler County’s No. 1 winery for the second year in a row in the “Best of Butler County” contest by the Journal-News.

“We also have the only wood-fired brick oven in Butler County, and we’ve already cooked over 2,000 pizzas in it. We get a lot of compliments on our pizzas,” said Eddie McDonald.

Guests can choose from more than 25 wines by the glass or bottle, which are all produced by Hanover. A House Sangria will be served by the glass or pitcher, along with wine slushies, bourbon cocktails, bourbon slushies and a variety of beers.

One of the specials, available for $20 only at the entry gate, includes entry to the festival, a stemless wine glass and a glass of wine.

How to go

What: Hanover Winery Wine Festival

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday Aug. 2 and 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Winery hours are 1-10 p.m. both days.

Where: Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp.

Cost: $5 at the door

More: hanoverwinery.com