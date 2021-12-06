journal-news logo
Hair-raising fun: ‘Trolls LIVE!’ coming to Nutter Center

"Trolls LIVE!" will be held March 8 and 9 at the Nutter Center.
Events
By , Dayton
21 minutes ago

The Trolls are coming! Poppy, Branch and more are heading to town as the family-friendly “Trolls LIVE!” tour is slated for Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Promising “epic music, glitter, humor and happiness,” this hair-raising adventure centers on the Trolls’ Hug Time being unexpectedly put at risk. Poppy comes to the rescue by hosting a toe-tapping show featuring Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Fuzzbert, Guy Diamond, and Biggie among others. The production, performed in two acts with an intermission, also offers scenic projection, puppetry and media technology, special effects and interactive surprises.

Since the launch of the DreamWorks “Trolls” franchise in 2016 starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, the Trolls have been audience favorites around the globe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 and may be purchased at TrollsLIVE.com. Tickets are also available at the Wright State Nutter Center Box Office, online at nuttercenter.com or by phone at 937-775-4789. Tickets start at $15. A limited number of tickets are available or the Troll LIVE VIP Party, starting at $130. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard and after-show Meet and Greet with Poppy and Branch.

The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy, Fairborn.

