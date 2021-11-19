journal-news logo
Festive, joyous ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Schuster Center

Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the full Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.” CONTRIBUTED/SCOTT ROBBINS
Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the full Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.” CONTRIBUTED/SCOTT ROBBINS

Dayton Ballet’s beautiful, beloved presentation of “The Nutcracker” returns to brighten the holidays for eight performances beginning Friday, Dec. 10 at the Schuster Center.

Dayton Ballet’s annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” is slated Dec. 13-23 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED
Dayton Ballet’s annual presentation of “The Nutcracker” is slated Dec. 13-23 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED

Featuring the elegance, grace and athleticism of 19 company dancers and choreography by artistic director Karen Russo Burke, “The Nutcracker” tells the charming story of young Clara, her prized Nutcracker, the Rat King, handsome Cavalier, the Sugar Plum Fairy and more.

This year, 29 children from across the Miami Valley will be featured representing the following communities: Arcanum, Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Centerville, Dayton, Englewood, Enon, Franklin, Kettering, Oakwood, Springboro, Tipp City, Troy, West Carrollton and Xenia. The young dancers are Trudie Arling, Ellie Arnold, Emma Barrentine, Blakely Barton, Izabella Bell, Audrey Blackburn, Eva Borbonus, Chelsea Brecht, Carissa Buehler, Adele Davis, Molly Dunn, AJ Gross, Mollie Juniewicz, Parker Karban, Sophia Krapf, Annabelle May, Jane Middleton, Jenna Mumford, Alexia Nalls, Emma Rubin, Ellie Savage, McKenna Steneman, Ella Strehle, Karson Stubbs, Claire Takizawa, Bailee Waltersheide, Matthew Warren, Caitlyn Wehner and Caroline Woessner.

Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the full Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.” CONTRIBUTED/SUSAN KETTERING
Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the full Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.” CONTRIBUTED/SUSAN KETTERING

Under the direction of Neal Gittleman, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will once again perform Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score.

In addition, the production features set design by Ray Zupp and costumes by Lowell Mathwich.

Special events are also being planned in conjunction with “The Nutcracker”:

Behind the Ballet: After each performance, ticket holders are invited free of charge to this Q&A with Burke and company dancers.

Nutcracker Boutique: The Nutcracker Boutique opens before each performance and during intermissions and features hundreds of holiday nutcrackers of all sizes, painted pointe shoes and ballet-themed items for sale.

Graeter’s Sweet Shoppe: Graeter’s Ice Cream will offer holiday goodies available for purchase at every performance.

Rike’s Holiday Windows in the Wintergarden: The former Rike’s Department Store animated holiday windows are on display in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center. The Rike’s Windows are a holiday tradition since the 1940s.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Nutcracker”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Dec. 10-19; Friday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $19-$86

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org

