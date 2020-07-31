Dunkin’ Donuts to shut down 800 stores nationwide, but local franchisee has other plans

The goal of the closures are to set up the chain’s U.S. system for “continued strong, profitable future growth,” company officials said.

Dayton-area doughnut enthusiasts are certainly doing their part to help Dunkin’ achieve that goal.

In 2013, shortly after he secured the franchise rights to become the owner-operator of Dayton-area Dunkin’ Donuts stores. Gilligan vowed in an interview with the Dayton Daily News to open a dozen or more new Dunkin’ shops in the Miami Valley over the next several years. It was an extraordinary promise: the Dunkin’ Donuts footprint in the Miami Valley had shrunk to just one store in Miami Twp. that was (and still is) co-branded with Baskin Robbins Ice Cream and remains under separate franchise ownership.

This Dunkin' Donuts store on Far Hills Avenue north of Whipp Road in Washington Twp. hosted its grand opening in January 2019. Dunkin’ Donuts announced on July 30, 2020 that it will shut down 800 stores nationwide, but Dayton-area franchise owner Pat Gilligan says is seeking to add more doughnut shops, and has no plans to close any of his southwest Ohio locations. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Seven years later, Gilligan is well on his way to fulfilling his promise. He has opened locations in Kettering, Centerville, Sugarcreek Twp., Fairborn, Washington Twp., Springfield, Riverside, and most recently, Dayton and Beavercreek.

In addition to an array of coffee and espresso beverages, Dunkin’ serves a menu of hot teas, frozen beverages, doughnuts, other bakery goods as well as a selection of sandwiches. Most new Dunkin’ restaurants offer free Wi-Fi, interior seating, and drive-through service. The shops also offer mobile ordering and a DD Perks rewards program.