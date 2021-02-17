SANDWICH WARS: McDonald’s to unveil new Crispy Chicken Sandwich -- and give some away for free

Another contender for the best fast-food chicken sandwich has thrown its hat into the ring.
McDonald’s will formally release its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 24, although those who visit the chain’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich Drop website can get access to the new sandwich one day earlier, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, along with limited-edition time-capsule items.
For decades now, customers have enjoyed current chicken-related McDonald’s offerings like Chicken McNuggets and the McChicken sandwich. Within the past few years, however, popular fast food chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s have tried (and occasionally failed) to earn the adoration of chicken sandwich lovers across the nation. In 2019, a Twitter feud between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A broke out after Popeyes released its new chicken sandwich. McDonald’s is seeking to capture some of that chicken-sandwich magic.
Credit: nolis anderson
Guests can choose between a crispy, spicy or deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich, which features a crispy all-white meat chicken patty on a toasted, buttered potato roll with crinkle-cut pickles and McDonald’s Spicy Pepper Sauce.
The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Drop will open to the public at noon on Thursday, Feb. 18. For $5, customers will receive early access to the new chicken sandwich on Tuesday, Feb. 23, as well as to a limited-edition hoodie that “represents the deliciousness” of the new chicken sandwich, and a seven-inch vinyl with a new audio track created by music producer Tay Keith, according to a McDonald’s release.
“We know fans can’t wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we’re celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other,” David Tovar, the vice president of U.S. communications at McDonald’s, said in the release. “We’re excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can’t get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu.”
Credit: nolis anderson
McDonald’s will be offering the first 100 cars in the drive-through line a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Thursday, Feb. 25, beginning at 5 p.m. This promotion is limited to one sandwich per car while supplies last.
Upon being released to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 24, customers will be able to get their Crispy Chicken Sandwich fix via carryout, drive-through, the McDonald’s app or McDelivery.
For more information about the chain’s latest menu item, visit the McDonald’s website.