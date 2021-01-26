Pizza Hut unveils new cheese-loaded Detroit-style pizza

Pizza Hut, the national pizza with locations across the Miami Valley, is now offering customers a chance to indulge in Detroit-style pizza, a relatively new iteration of the typically Midwestern approach to pizza, which features rectangular-shaped pies with a thick, caramelized crust, vine-ripened tomato sauce and plenty of cheese edge to edge. The new style of pizza is a limited-time offer, Pizza Hut officials said in a release on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Throughout the past year, Pizza Hut has tested out more than 500 different variations of this Detroit-style pizza until settling on what the company determined to be the perfect nod to this Midwestern delicacy.