Chipotle brings back cult favorite this week

And now, it’s back — for another limited run, of course.

Starting Monday, Sept. 28, Carne Asada will be fully available in all Chipotle restaurants for dine-in, takeout and delivery. But customers don’t have to wait: today and this weekend, through Sept. 27, customers can order Carne Asada as a digital-only menu item via either the Chipotle app or online via the restaurant chain’s web site, Chipotle.com.