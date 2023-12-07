Sunny, breezy, cool today; Rain expected to end week

It will be sunny, breezy and cool today, with highs around 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a few more clouds overnight, and though lows will remain above freezing at around 39 degrees, lingering winds will make it feel about 10 degrees colder.

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, with highs around 57 degrees.

Clouds will increase for Friday night ahead of a chance of showers starting after midnight that will continue through morning. Lows will be around 49 degrees.

Saturday will be even warmer, windy and wet. There will be a chance of rain in the morning, but showers will be likely with a chance of a thunderstorm starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 62 degrees, and gusts will reach speeds up around 38 mph.

The rain and chance of storms is expected to continue through most of Saturday night, with chances finally weakening around dawn on Sunday. Lows will fall to around 37 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

